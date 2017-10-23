Diana Wedlock Rogers passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2017, at the age of 62.

No Services have been scheduled at this time.

Diana is survived by one daughter; Cherie Godeaux of Basile, two brothers;

Louis Wedlock of Ville Platte, La., Earl Wedlock of Ville Platte, one step-sister;

Judy Catoire of Ville Platte, La., three grandchildren; Ashlyn Fontenot, Gabrielle Pousson,

Thomas Pousson as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents; Mason Wedlock and Grace Latiolias Catoire,

one step-father; Pierre Catoire, Sr., two step-brothers; Pierre Catoire, Jr., James Catoire,

one sister; Fannie W. Sonnier, one step-sister; Pauline Jenkins

Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice is in charge of the arrangements.