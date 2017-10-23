Diana Wedlock Rogers
Diana Wedlock Rogers passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2017, at the age of 62.
No Services have been scheduled at this time.
Diana is survived by one daughter; Cherie Godeaux of Basile, two brothers;
Louis Wedlock of Ville Platte, La., Earl Wedlock of Ville Platte, one step-sister;
Judy Catoire of Ville Platte, La., three grandchildren; Ashlyn Fontenot, Gabrielle Pousson,
Thomas Pousson as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents; Mason Wedlock and Grace Latiolias Catoire,
one step-father; Pierre Catoire, Sr., two step-brothers; Pierre Catoire, Jr., James Catoire,
one sister; Fannie W. Sonnier, one step-sister; Pauline Jenkins
Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice is in charge of the arrangements.