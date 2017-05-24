Ville Platte- It is with great sadness that the family of The Honorable Donald J. Launey, Jr., age 71, of Ville Platte announces his passing. To celebrate his life, visitation will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Ardoin's Funeral Home with a Rosary Service being held by Father Tom Voorhies at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Friday, May 26, 2017, from 8:00 a.m. until time of services. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 10:00 AM, with Father Buddy Breaux officiating. He will be laid to rest at Evangeline Memorial Park Cemetery.

Donald served as Ville Platte City Court Judge for 23 years. He ran unopposed for three out of his four terms. Judge Launey graduated from USL in 1966 and Loyola Law School. Then opened his law practice in the early 1973. He was a member of the Louisiana Bar Association. Also, a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a Knight of Columbus. For 15 years, on Friday nights, you could find Judge Launey in the press box at the Sacred Heart Football field volunteering as a spotter for the The Trojans football team. His devotion to his family, faith and community were apparent every day.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Donald J. Launey, Sr. and Mona Launey and his brother, Kenneth Launey.

His memories will live on through his family. Donald is survived by his wife of 50 years, Connie Tatman Launey, daughters, Yvette Launey Leblanc and husband Janseen and Nicole Launey Gross and husband Robby, brothers, Michael Launey and wife Fonda and Robert Launey and wife Elaine, sisters, Laura Lahaye, Claudia Ortego and husband Randy, Remona Hebert and husband Warren and Cindy Rosenberry, and grandchildren, Katelyn Gross, Heath Gross and Natalie LeBlanc.

Family and friends may view the online obituary and/or leave condolences for the family at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com.

Ardoin's Funeral Home in Ville Platte is in charge of arrangements.