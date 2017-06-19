Doris Arnaud passed away on Friday, June 16, 2017, at the age of 85.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 19, 2017, at 10:00 AM at Quirk & Son Funeral Home in Eunice.

Deacon Gary Gaudin will officiate.

Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Eunice.

He is survived by his wife, Irona Lafleur Arnaud of Ville Platte; three sons, Larry Arnaud and wife Mitze of Elton, Wayne Arnaud of Redell, and Thomas Arnaud and wife Jennifer of Opelousas; two daughters, Delores Bazinet and husband BJ of Elton and Janet Holfort and husband Barry of Basile; step-daughter, Elaine Fontenot of Houston; step-son, Patrick Fontenot of Ville Platte one brother, Elmer Arnaud of Fordoche; two sisters, Annabell Lancols of Leonville and Velma Johnson of Cecilia; twenty three grandchildren; thirty five great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.

Doris was preceded in death by his parents, Abel and Octavie Degeyter Arnaud; his first wife, Eurella Gilbeau Arnaud; his second wife, Bernice Guidry Arnaud; one son, Norris Arnaud; one daughter, Lorretta Mott; two brothers, Raymond and Will Arnaud; two sisters, Clarice Cane and Lena Benoit.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held on Sunday, June 18, 2017, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. A Rosary will be prayed Sunday at 6:00 PM by Deacon Gary Gaudin. The funeral home will reopen for visitation on Monday, June 19, 2017, at 8:00 AM until time of service.

Quirk & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.