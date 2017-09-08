DOROTHY GRANGER ARDOIN

FEBRUARY 26, 1932~SEPTEMBER 06, 2017

BASILE — It is with great sadness that the family of Dorothy Granger Ardoin announces her passing on Wednesday, September 06, 2017 at Lakeview Manor in New Roads at the age of 85. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 09, 2017 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Basile. Entombment will follow in the St. Augustine Mausoleum with Father Brown Celebrant.

Dorothy was a homemaker and a most loving, caring mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, and will be forever loved and missed by her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and was very involved in church, being a member of the Ladies Altar Society, Adoration Chapel, and supporting fundraisers. She will be missed dearly by her four sons, Mike Ardoin and wife, Pam of Pineville, Larry Ardoin and wife, Alicia of New Roads, Jay Ardoin and wife, Tracie of Lake Charles and Ron Ardoin and wife, Deidre of Lafayette; sister, Della Granger Walker of Lake Charles. She was a loving grandmother to six grandchildren and four great grandchildren; as well as extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Thilman Ardoin; parents, J.V. and Beatrice Saucier Granger; a brother and two sisters.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Basile on Friday, September 8th from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm and again on Saturday, September 9th from 8:00 am until time of services. Deacon Gary Gaudin will recited a rosary at 7:00 pm Friday.

Family and friends may view this obituary and sign the guestbook at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com" www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com

Ardoin’s Funeral Home, 1210 South Ryan, (337)432-6726 is in charge of arrangements.