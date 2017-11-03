The family of Dorothy Mouton Goudeau, age 87, is greatly saddened to report her death on Thursday November 2, 2017. She died peacefully at home with her family present.

Dot, as she was affectionately known, was quite a lady. All important to her were her God, her family and her friends. Mom was always ready to lend a hand to those in need, and instilled those values in her children as well. All of us knew we’d find a hearing ear and a caring heart when confiding in her. The children and teens in the neighborhood often called her Mom, since she made them feel so welcome in our home. Even animals were recipients of her kindness. Her wry sense of humor was widely known, and she managed to bring a smile to us even during the grimmest of times.

Our mom was a collector of beautiful things. Character dolls, books, miniature tea sets, beautiful dishes, vintage Fisher Price toys, music recordings, Corning ware, Wexford crystal, lunch boxes, doll house miniatures – her home was filled with these collections that gave evidence of her wide and varied interests. She and our dad loved to travel and passed that love on to their children. Mom was very interested in genealogy, and researched in depth her family tree. She was a violinist, having studied music with Mr. Karl Kolinsky in New Orleans, and also at Loyola University. She was a member of the all-girl Sophie B. Wright High School Orchestra, the Eunice Symphony Orchestra and a lover of the arts. Later in life, mom became involved with a Catholicism chat room, where she became fond of a number of friends in cyberspace. In this chat room, she taught a class on “swooning”, which, she said, was an art that every southern lady needed to learn.

Mom was born on August 23, 1930 in New Orleans and was raised there. She attended McDonough 19 Elementary School and Sophie B. Wright High School, from which she graduated at age 15. She attended SLI (now UL Lafayette), paying her way through college by working at the campus infirmary. She graduated in 1950 at age 19, having majored in chemistry and minored in physics. Her love of learning and reading remained with her for all her years.

She married Ross Henry Goudeau, Jr. on June 4, 1950, the day after she graduated from college. Together they produced five children: Nancy Goudeau Simon (Harry) from Eunice; Scott Kevin Goudeau (Mary), Nashville; Allyson Goudeau Purpera, Scott; and Andree Goudeau Schelde, Lafayette. They are also the parents of Paul Andre Goudeau, their infant son who died at birth.

She moved to Eunice in 2013 to live with her daughter and son-in-law. While in Eunice, she made quite a few friends who came to love her during her short years there.

She was a member of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lafayette and attended prayer meetings at St. Genevieve church, also in Lafayette. She was employed by the Diocese of Lafayette for a number of years as a receptionist and a switchboard operator.

Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Henry Goudeau, Jr., her infant son Paul Andre, her parents, Henry and Etta Mouton, and her brother John.

She is survived by her above-mentioned four children, her sister Donie McMinn of Lafayette, her sister-in-law Shirley Mouton of Chalmette, and her cousin, Letrise Page of Scott. She also leaves behind her “bff” Jackie Naylor, of Lafayette and her beloved beagle, Lili. She was the grandmother of seven: Celeste Simon Lane, Julianna Simon Bueche, Angelle Dupuis, Marcus Paul Dupuis, Graham Scott Goudeau, Patrick Scott Goudeau and Elizabeth Hope Goudeau. She was the great-grandmother of Sarah Michelle Lane, Kevin Michael Lane, and Wyatt Avery Ross Wilkerson. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and a number of close friends.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Reginald Segar of Eunice, Right at Home Acadiana, Heart of Hospice, Savoy Rehab Hospital, and Acadian Medical Center in Eunice for the compassionate care our mother received. In addition, we appreciate all the prayers, cards, meals, flowers and practical help that were given to us by concerned friends and relatives.

Martin and Castille Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

The family has requested visitation from 2-9 on Friday, November 3, 2017 and from 8 a.m. Saturday, November 4, 2017 to the time of the 11 a.m service. Interment was at Calvary Cemetery in Eunice, LA.