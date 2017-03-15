EUNICE~It is with the heaviest hearts that the family of Dr. John Lee Couvillion, Jr. announces his passing on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at the age of 75. He died peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 17, 2017 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Eunice. Rite of Committal will follow in the St. Thomas More Cemetery with Father Sensat Celebrant.

Dr. Couvillion devoted his life to God, family and LSUE. He was a graduate of LSU with a PhD in chemistry. He taught at LSUE for over 30 years and also served as Vice Chancellor. He inspired many of his students to live up to their highest potential. His love of God and education were evident to anyone who knew him. Dr. Couvillion loved everything LSU. His children and grandchildren will remember his famous touchdown dance.

Dr. Couvillion will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him especially his loving wife of fifty one years, Jane Couvillion of Eunice; his four children, Darren Couvillion and wife, Leah of Baton Rouge, Sue Andrepont and husband, Chuck, Michelle George and husband, Mike and Jeanelle Fruge and husband, Nick all of Eunice; his sister, Phyllis Price and husband, Wayne of Baton Rouge and the eight joys of his life his grandchildren, Peyton Couvillion, John Christian Lyons, Nathan Andrepont, Jacob, Ian and Kaleb George, Grace and Zachary Fruge; as well as extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Marie Louis Couvillion; his parents, John and Cora Gremillion Couvillion; and two brothers, Arlen and Mike Couvillion.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Thursday, March 16th from 10:00am until 10:00 pm and again on Friday, March 17th from 8:00 am until time of services. Father Cedric Sonnier will recite a Rosary at 7:00 pm on Thursday.