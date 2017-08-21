A funeral service for Dwayne Anthony Gary, 47, will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at 11:00 AM at Quirk & Son Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Dwayne passed away on Friday, August 18, 2017.

He is survived by his mother, Wanda Boutin Gary; his companion, Michelle Vidalier; daughters, Heather A. Bordelon and her husband Brock and Destiny Gary; sons, Corey A. Gary, Derek Andrus and Garret Andrus; brother, Ronald J. Gary; sister, Lynette Gary.

He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Gary.

Visitation will begin on Monday at 10:00 AM until 11:00 PM. The funeral home will reopen on Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at 8:00 AM.