Eunice - Edward Marvin Dietz died peacefully at his home on Saturday, August 26, 2017, after a battle with dementia. At his bedside were his loving wife of 63 years, Lois Regan Dietz of Eunice, La. and his family. He was born on December 2, 1929 to Edward Karl Dietz and Mabel Miller Dietz in a small country home in the woods of Iota. He was one of 15 children.

Edward Marvin Dietz is also survived by seven children: Timothy Wayne Dietz & wife, Rhonda of Houston, TX, Thomas Dale Dietz & wife, Kay of Eunice, LA, Wendell Allen Dietz & wife, Karla of St. Francisville, LA, Wesley Paul Dietz of Carrollton, TX, Susan Anne Dietz Fierova & spouse, Joe of Spartanburg, S.C., Sharon Marie Dietz Doise & spouse, Desi of Lafayette, LA, and Debra Lynne Dietz Ardoin of Sunset, LA; siblings, Joseph Lee Dietz of Iota, LA, Velton Charles Dietz of Abbeville, LA and Evaline Dietz Regan of Iota, LA.

Ed is also survived by his 16 Grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Grandchildren - Nancy Ardoin Guidry, Kristina Dietz McLeish, Amy Fierova Deal, Philip Dietz, Zachary Doise, Brian Fierova, Kelli Dietz, Angela Dietz, Gretchen Dietz, Alex Ardoin, Andrew Fierova, Sarah Doise Tobia, David Dietz, Rachel Dietz, Caleb Dietz and Cole Dietz. Great Grandchildren – Atticus Guidry, Addison Doise, Oliver Doise, Aaron Deal, Silas Deal and Ezra Tobia.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Roland Dietz, Melvin Bruce Dietz, Fredrick Dietz, Aubrey Dietz, Francis Dietz, Irvin Lynn Dietz and James Nathan Dietz; and sisters, Ivy Ruth Dietz Richardson, Doris Dietz Regan, Mavis Dietz and Rita Dietz Conner.

Ed joined the military upon high school graduation from 1947 to 1953, serving his country in the Air Force. After 6 years of service, he married Lois and started his career with Ashy Construction as an accountant where he served loyally for 35 years. He enjoyed many hobbies such as hunting, fishing, trapping, beekeeping and tending to his famous garden with some near record sized vegetables and fruit.

He was a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, Northwest Vocational Club. He served his Church, St. Anthony's of Padua Catholic Church in Eunice, La. as a Lector, CCD teacher, Lay Minister of the Holy Eucharist, Liturgy Coordinator of 4:00 pm Mass, Member of the Perpetual Adoration Chapel, Parish Council, St. Joseph's Altar and Still Going Strong.

Ed was dedicated to his Catholic faith, his wife, his children, their spouses, and his grandchildren. He was a man who practiced what he preached in a quiet and simple way. Ed and Lois's service to their faith was recognized by being awarded the Diocese of Lafayette Bishop's Service Award in 1998.

He will be missed by many, especially his wife, children and their spouses and the grandchildren, many of who were able to visit with him and help care for him as he prepared for a new and blessed journey. His simple, unselfish way of life and his dedication to God and his family are and will always remain his legacies.

Visitation will be held at Ardoins Funeral Home in Eunice on Monday, August 28, 2017 from 12:00 pm until 9:00 pm, and again on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 from 8:00 am until time of services. Deacon Gary Gaudin will recite a rosary at 6:00 pm Monday evening. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Rite of committal will follow at the St. Paul Mausoleum with Msgr. Robert Romero Celebrant and Father Tom Voorhies Concelebrant.

