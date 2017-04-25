Elburn Lee Chatman passed away on Monday, April 24, 2017, at the age of 64.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 28, 2017, at 10:00 AM. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church

in Eunice with burial to follow at Platin's Cemetery in Ville Platte, La. Msg. Robert Robero will officiate.

Visitation will begin on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 PM

by Deacon Gary Gaudin and reopen at 8:00 AM on Friday, April 28, 2017 until time of services.

Elburn is survived by his wife, Donna Chatman, one daughter, Jenny Louise Eason and husband, Michael of Covington, La.;

one son, Michael Chatman and wife Crystal of Covington, La., one sister, Brenda Castro and husband Mario of Eunice;

six grandchildren.

Elburn was preceded in death by his parents; Odell Chatman and Pearl Johnson Chatman, one brother, Darryl Chatman

and one grand daughter, Samantha Chatman.