Eldon Raymond Aymond passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2017, at the age of 77.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, at 1:00 PM. at Quirk and Son Funeral Home

in Eunice with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Deacon David Guillory will officiate.

At the request of the family visitation will begin on Monday, October 30, 2017 at 1:00 PM until 10:00 PM at

Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice. A rosary will be prayed on Monday, October 30, 2017 at 6:00 PM.

Deacon David Guillory will officiate.

Eldon is survived by his wife; Janel Smith Aymond of Eunice, two sons; Ray Aymond and wife Melinda of Eunice, LA.,

Brad Aymond and wife Vickie of Gulfport, MS., one daughter; Tracy Chapman of Oberlin, LA., five step-sons;

Allen Aymond and wife Debbie of Houston, TX., Lucas Aymond of Houston, TX., Blake Miller and wife Rebecca of Eunice, LA.,

Mitch Miller and wife Erica of Eunice, LA. and Jason Miller of Eunice, two brothers; Preston Aymond and wife Judy of Houston, TX.,

Jimmy Aymond and wife Deanna of Eunice, LA., two sisters; Betty Gore and husband Randy of Eunice, LA., Elaine LeJeune

and husband Timothy of Eunice, LA., thirteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Elton was preceded in death by his parents, Preston Aymond and Armence Daigle and one great grandson, Artt Aymond.

Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice is in charge of the arrangements.