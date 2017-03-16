Elizabeth Ann Theriot passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2016 at the age of 67.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Paul J. Theriot of Eunice, one son, Paul J. Theriot II

and Bridget of Houston, Tx; one daughter, Anesha Theriot of Eunice; one sister, Mary Virginia Romero of Carencro and two granddaughters, Sophia Theriot and Genesis Theriot.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Racca and Amelia Bowery Racca; and two brothers, Thomas Racca and Robert Racca.

No Memorial Service has been set at this time.

Quirk and Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.