BASILE~It is with heavy hearts that the family of Elsie Mae Rose announces her passing on Monday, September 18, 2017 at the Basile Care Center at the age of 78. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Basile. Entombment will follow in the St. Augustine Mausoleum with Deacon Gary Gaudin officiating.

Elise was a dietary manager for the nursing home, but most of all she was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend that loved spending time with her family. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her especially her son, Michael Rose of Basile; her brother, Bert Ardoin of Jennings; four sisters, Helen Johnson of Katy, TX, Glenn Bergeaux of Basile, Gladys Rose of Baton Rouge and Velma Guidry of Iota; as well as extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Rose, Jr and her daughter, Charlene Rose Crist.

At the request of the family visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Basile on Tuesday, September 19th from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm and again on Wednesday, September 20th from 7:00 am until time of services. A Rosary will be held at 6:30 pm Tuesday.

