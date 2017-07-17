Ernest "Poppie" L. Roy

BASILE-It is with heavy hearts that the family of Ernest L. Roy announces his passing on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at his home at the age of 84. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, July 17, 2017 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Basile. Rite of Committal will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Father Brown Celebrant.

Ernest, known as Poppie by all, was a simple man with a kind heart that lived for his family. He will be sadly missed but never forgotten by his loving daughters, Anita J. Roy of Maurice; Cheryl Reed and husband, Lane of Basile, and Marjorie Broussard and husband, Leo of Maurice; brother, Hilton Roy of Eunice; sisters, Ruth Spell and husband, Bobby of Basile, Ethel Granger of Lafayette, and Clara Courville of Basile; five grandchildren, Kelly Malugen and husband, David, Corey Roy and wife, Katrina, Ashley Vidrine and husband, Kyle, Krystle Smith and husband, Jim, and Benjaman Joseph Broussard; eight great grandchildren; and extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Theresa Eula Roy; parents, Adley and Alice Ashford Roy; and great grandsons, Patrick Joseph Roy and Michael Alexander Roy.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Basile on Sunday, July 16, 2017 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and again on Monday, July 17, 2017 from 8:00 am until time of services. A Rosary will be held at 6:00 pm led by Deacon Gary Gaudin.

At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA 70503, Phone: 337.232.1234.

