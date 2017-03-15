MAMOU ~ Visitation for Essie Rose Frank Holland, age 82, will be held Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 8:00 am to 11:00 am, with funeral services being held at 11:00 am, both at St. Paul’s Baptist Church in Mamou. Interment will be held at St. Paul Cemetery in Mamou with Rev. Albert Ray Johnson officiating services.

Essie Rose Frank Holland passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 7:45 pm at Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette.

Essie Rose Frank Holland enjoyed teaching, baking, doing hair as a Beautician and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include three sons: Elton Holland III (Carolyn) of Baton Rouge, LA, Marvin Keith Holland (Kayla) of Moss Bluff, LA, and Micheal Gaines of Baker, LA; one daughter, Chateuse M. James (Allen) of Mamou, LA; and 16 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Amos and Martha Frank; husband, Elton Holland, Jr.; two daughters, Constance Holland and Stephenia; two brothers, Melvin Frank and Joseph Frank; three sisters: Amanda Ardoin, Lillian Ardoin, and Rozelia LeBlanc.

Pallbearers will be: Freddy Holland, Marterio Richard, Micon Gaines, Allen Noel, Carlos Sweet, and Letrainiump Richard.

Frank Brothers Funeral Home of 150 Townhome Drive, (337) 457-7533, of Eunice, LA is in charge of arrangements.