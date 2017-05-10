EUNICE ~ Visitation for Ethel Frank Harrison, age 83, will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 8:00 am to 11:00 am with funeral services following at 11:00 am, both at New Zion Baptist Church in Eunice, LA. Interment will follow in the Mount Olive Cemetery in Eunice, LA with Rev. Allen W. Ben officiating.

Ethel Frank Harrison passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 1:15 pm in Jennings, LA.

She enjoyed fishing, cooking and entertaining family and friends.

Survivors include one son, Stanley Johnwell of Manvel, TX; and two grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Artmus Harrison; parents: Hosea and Hester Frank; three sisters: Mabis Bernell, Thelma Lartigue and Baby Girl Frank; five brothers: Elijah Frank, Curley Frank, Sr., Sylvon G. Frank, Wilbert Frank, and Clarence Frank, Sr.

Pallbearers will be: Kevin Lartigue, Randall Frank, Justice Walton, Micheal Thomas, P.J. Frank, and Pitt Frank.

Frank Brothers Funeral Home of 150 Town Home Drive, (337) 457-7533 of Eunice, LA is in charge of arrangements.