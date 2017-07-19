Ethelrine Johnson Beans

EUNICE-Funeral services for Mrs. Ethelrine “Tee” Johnson Beans, 89, will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 11:00 am with the visitation observed from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Friday, July 21, 2017 at New Zion Baptist Church in Eunice, LA. Burial will be in the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Eunice, LA. Rev. Allen Ben will officiate the funeral ceremony.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2017, the Angels of the Lord descended on Acadian Medical Center in Eunice, LA and escorted Ethelrine to a “land that is fairer than day.”

Cherishing her memory will be one sister: Vera L. Jacobis of Eunice, LA one brother: Johnny Ray (Velma) Jordan; two daughters-in-law: Nazie D. Dupre of Rancho Coucamonga, CA and Delores R. Johnson of Eunice, LA; 8 grandchildren: a granddaughter that she reared and nurtured as her own: Stephanie (John) Prudhomme, Byron Robinson, Dominic and Tasha Johnson all of Eunice, LA, Andrea (Desmond) Atkins of Los Angeles, CA, Sherell, Tara and Terry Dupre all of Rancho Coucamonga, CA; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 Godchildren: Denita Day and Keith Brignac; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Bertha E. Jordon and Jewel Johnson; her stepfather: Ben Jordan; her grandparents: James and Mary Gatson Edwards; two sons: Lester J. Dupre and Charles W. Johnson; two sisters: Jewel M. Gordan and Clara B. Johnson.

Owens-Thomas Funeral Home of Eunice is in charge of arrangements.