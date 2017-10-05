FAYE ISABELLE BROUSSARD

LAFAYETTE - Memorial services will be held on Friday, October 13, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette for Faye Isabelle L. Broussard, 78, who passed away on Friday, September 15, 2017 at her residence in Lafayette.

Visitation will be held at Martin & Castille-Southside-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, on Friday, October 13, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 10:00 a.m.

A native of Ville Platte and a resident of Lafayette she worked with the State of LA in the Dept. of Social Services as a Probation Officer for Child Support and an Officer of the Court for 21 years. She was quite a firecracker: Baton twirler, basketball player, jitterbug queen, tennis champ, loved to travel… especially to follow the Ragin Cajuns.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Elwood; children, David and wife, Tammy; Glenn and wife, Angela; and daughter, Joan. Grandchildren, Trevor, Tristan, Jessica, Alexis, Maddy, Sylvia and brother, Norwood Landreneau.

She was preceded in death by her parents George Landreneau and Lilly Chapman Landreneau.

The grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, Faye’s family requests that memorials be made to Hospice of Acadiana at 2600 Johnston St., Lafayette, LA 70503.

