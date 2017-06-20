EUNICE ~ Visitation for Felicien Joseph Simon will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2017 from 8:00 am to 11:00 am at St. Mathilda Church Center with funeral services following at 11:00 am at St. Mathilda Catholic Church with Father Darren Eldridge officiating. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:00 am. Interment will be in the St. Thomas More Cemetery in Eunice, LA.

Felicien Joseph Simon, age 76, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 10:55 am at Savoy Medical Center in Mamou.

He enjoyed working with the public and spending time with his grand kids, other family members and friends.

Survivors include his spouse, Hazel Anderson Simon of Eunice; two sons, Kevin Patrick Simon of Tyler, TX and Kim Prentice Simon of Mansfield, TX; daughter, Paula Dionne Scroggins of Colorado Springs, CO; two brothers, Forrest Peter Simon and Joseph Simon, both of Houston, TX; two sisters, Rozelia Spikes of Houston, TX and Linda Kelly of Baton Rouge, LA; and 7 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Dominic and Ozelia Simon.

Pallbearers will be: Bryson Simon, Ian Simon, Brennen Simon, Elijah Scroggins, Braylen Simon, and Anthony Scroggins.

Frank Brothers Funeral Home, 150 Town Home Drive, (337) 457-7533, Eunice, LA is in charge of arrangements.