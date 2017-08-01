Fenrick Manuel passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at the age of 89.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 4, 2017, at 1:00 PM at Quirk & Son Funeral Home in Eunice. Deacon Gary Gaudin will officiate.

Burial will follow at St. Ann's Cemetery in Mamou.

He is survived by five grandchildren, George Schneider, Joey Schneider, Kyle Manuel, Raun Manuel, and Hailey Guempel; eight great grandchildren.

Fenrick was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Bertha Lafleur Manuel; his wife, Lena Ardoin Manuel; one son, Randy Manuel; one daughter, Pat Schneider; four brothers, Wilfred, Wilix, Wesley, and Cleveland Manuel; two sisters, Esther Young and Gernice Fontenot; one granddaughter, Penny Schneider.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held on Friday, August 4, 2017, from 8:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM at Quirk & Son Funeral Home.

Quirk & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.