Ferdie Labbie passed away on Wednesday September 13, 2017, at the age of 93.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 18, 2017, at 10:00 AM. at

Quirk and Son Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Deacon David Guillory will officiate.

At the request of the family visitation will begin on Sunday,

September 17, 2017 at 9:00 AM until 10:00 PM.

Ferdie is survived by his daughter, Carol Duplechin and her husband, Norman of Eunice; one son,

Terry Labbie and his wife Cindy of Biloxi, MS., two sisters;

Gertie Kibodeaux of Eunice and Dorothy LaFleur of Sulphur,

five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Ferdie was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Labbie and Emily Cormier Labbie,

one brother; Joseph Labbie, three sisters Joyce Bertrand, Virgie Roy.