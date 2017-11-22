Fran McManus

EUNICE~Our mother, Franella “Fran” Fontenot McManus was born in Chataigner, Louisiana on September 23, 1933. She was born to a loving mother, Maryland Manuel Fontenot and a devoted and hard working father, Clarence J. Fontenot, whom died just within days of each other in July, 2004.Today, the 24th day of November, 2017 we celebrate her life of 84 years. At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Eunice on Friday, November 24, 2017 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a Rosary at 6:00 pm recited by Deacon Chuck Ortego. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Eunice with Father Sensat Celebrant.

At twenty years old she gave birth to her first daughter, Marie Caprice “Cappie” Ardoin while living in New Orleans. Boarding an ocean liner she and Cappie set sail for England to meet her first husband. Fifteen months after the birth of her daughter came her first born son, M. Patrick Ardoin, II who was born in England. She returned to the United States by ocean liner and returned to Eunice, Louisiana as a house wife to give birth to her second daughter, Monica Kay Ardoin at the age of twenty two. Two years later in 1957 came the birth of her second son, Blaine Emmit Ardoin. She gave birth to two more babies, a daughter named Myra and a son named Gerard. Unfortunately these two babies died at child birth.

Devastated by the loss of her two children she realized that she still had four other children that needed nurturing and this is what made her the woman/mother that she was. Not only did she survive this devastation, she saw to it that her remaining four children grew up to be respectful, educated, productive citizens with good morals. When asked how did she do it on her own, her courteous reply was “I am a mother and a mother will take care of her own!” She readily confessed that sometimes it wasn’t “always easy” but with the help of God, Mawmaw and Pawpaw Fontenot and her friends she was able to overcome all obstacles.

On November 19, 1970 she married Nelson J. McManus, a wonderful, considerate man who loved her with his entire being. He moved her and her four children into his home where he became their devoted provider and step-father. He later became grandfather to their beautiful grandchildren.

As adult children, we were most astonished by the mere fact that despite all the obscurities that she had to overcome, she always found time to put others first. She was a solid believer that God put us here to obey his one commandment, to love and help each other. Because of this belief she made many friends who loved and adored her. Her heart was so kind and her soul so gentle. She loved animals and this allowed her children to have a variety of pets.

She loved to celebrate holidays and birthdays. She always made sure that each child had their favorite meal and birthday cake. Her grandchildren have such fond memories of celebrating holidays with her and being in her back yard.

Her proudest moments were when her adult children had children of their own. These grandchildren referred to her as” Granny” and the great grandchildren call her “GanGan.”

She will be missed and grieved for by her children, Marie Caprice Ardoin Wood and her husband Mike, Dr. M. Patrick Ardoin, II and his wife Candy, Monica Ardoin Stephens and her husband David, Blaine Emmit Ardoin and his wife Simone; ten grandchildren Ciel, Jacob, Sarah, Averi, Jimi, Ashley, Natalie, Mickey, Gerard and Andree; and her eight great grandchildren Cydnee, Sophie, Onyx, Ross, Harland, Clara, Jacques and Nicolas.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Nelson J. McManus, two children Myra Ardoin and Gerard Ardoin, and her parents Clarence J Fontenot and Maryland Manuel Fontenot.

