Visitation for Francis Frank, Jr. will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at Bishop Ceasar Center in Eunice, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am with a Rosary being prayed at 10:00 am. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am at St. Mathilda Catholic Church in Eunice with interment following in the St. Mathilda Catholic Church Cemetery. Father Darren Eldridge with officiate at the services.

Francis Frank, Jr. 76, passed away at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Eunice on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 1:08 am.

He enjoyed fishing and camping, cooking, hunting, dancing and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include six sons: Franky Frank, Francis Frank, III, Frandon Frank, and Franko Frank, all of Eunice; three daughters: Hilda M. Frank of Oberlin, Francine H. Frank of Eunice, and Theresa Brown of Mamou; six brothers: Ralph Frank of Opelousas, Johnny Paul Frank and Bertrand Frank, both of Baytown, TX, Tony Frank of Ville Platte, Daniel Frank of Eunice, and Michael Frank of Dallas, TX; one sister, Ann Marie Fontenot of Eunice; and 30 grandchildren.

Francis was preceded in death by his parents: Francis Frank, Sr. and Helen Grace Frank and wife; Hilda Reed Frank and one sister, Barbara Salton.

Pallbearers will be: Jeffery Allison, Donald Semien, Kevin Frank, Kyndrell Frank, Fredrick Guillory and Michael Guillory.

Frank Brothers Funeral Home of 150 Town Home Drive, Eunice, LA (337) 457-7533 is in charge of arrangements.