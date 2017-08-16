EUNICE ~ Visitation for Fred Dupre, Jr. will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2017 from 8:00 am to 9:00 am with funeral services following at 9:00 am, both at New Zion Baptist Church in Eunice, LA. Burial will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Eunice, LA with Rev. Allen W. Ben officiating.

Fred Dupre, Jr., age 79, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2017 in St. Bernadine’s Medical Center in San Bernardino, CA.

He enjoyed cooking creole meals, watching western movies, and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include three sons: Antonio Dupre, Sr. (Althea) of Highland, CA, Harold Dupre (Mary) of Biloxi, MS, and Darrell Dupre (Gail) of Fontana, CA; five daughters: Regina Dupre, and Janice Dupre Little, both of Austin, TX, JoAnne Potier of Houston, TX, Eureka Dupre-Howard of Lafayette, LA, and April Dupre Brown of Houston, TX; and one brother, Harvey Dupre, Palm Dale, CA; 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Fred Dupre, Jr. was preceded in death by his parents: Fred and Regina Dupre, Sr., five brothers: Hayward, Claude, George, Donald & Robert Dupre; five sisters: Sammie Lee, Jessie, Mildred, Vivian and Margaret; two grandsons, Alexis and Darrick; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Frank Brothers Funeral Home of 150 Town Home Drive, Eunice, LA. (337) 457-7533 is in charge of arrangements.