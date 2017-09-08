A Memorial Service was celebrated Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 3:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Frederick Olivier, 74, who passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his family in Lafayette.

Visitation was observed on Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 1:00 pm until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette.

Reverend Weldon Moak of Lafayette will officiate.

Frederick was born January 15, 1943 in Richard, LA and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He graduated from Landry Memorial High School in Lake Charles in 1961. He attended McNeese State University, obtaining a bachelor's degree in 1967 and later earned his master’s degree. Frederick had a career as a medical technologist for Moosa Memorial Hospital for over 30 years. He then went on to work for the Joint Commission retiring after 15 years. Frederick continued to do consulting work after retirement.

Frederick was an avid hunter, gardener and enjoyed playing Cajun music. He was a hardworking family man, who was considered to be very skilled on the bar-be-que pit. Frederick was a casino enthusiast and never missed a chance to tell a witty joke. Most of all, he loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren, who fondly referred to him as “Popsie.”

Frederick is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Diana Olivier of Lafayette; three daughters, Alicia Boudreaux and her husband, Steven, Maria Olivier and Debbie Cormier and her husband, Mike, all of Lafayette; two sons, Tony Olivier and Joe Olivier and his wife, Shannon, all of Lafayette; one sister, Bernita Smith of Houston, TX; eight grandchildren, Cole Cormier, Gabriel Olivier, Kaylee Cormier, Jessi Olivier, Emily Olivier, Sophia Mayeaux, Bailee Boudreaux and Benjamin Boudreaux and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Emily Daigle Olivier and one brother, Euman Olivier.

The family wished to thank the staff of Heart of Hospice, especially Ron and Candace, for the compassionate care given to Frederick and his family.

