Garland Pierre Senegal Sr. passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2017, at the age of 82.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at 11:00 AM. at

St. Mathilda's Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Mathilda's Cemetery. Fr. Darren Eldrige will officiate.

Visitation will begin on Saturday at 8:00 AM until 11:00 AM.

Garland is survived by his wife, Mildred Senegal of Eunice; two sons, Garland P. Senegal Jr. of Lafayette

and Michael Randolph of Eunice, four daughters; Linda Chavis of Eunice, Juanita Thibodeaux and husband Michael of Carencro,

Brenda Cullors and husband Charles of Houston and Sulanda Lonnette of Baton Rouge, one sister, Allie Jane Senegal of Iowa,

eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Garland was preceded in death by his parents, Jean Baptiste Senegal and Cecilia Malbreu, one son; Nolan Senegal,

five brothers; John, Darmus, Joshine, and Joe Senegal and Alvin Reed, one daughter; Robertta Neadly.