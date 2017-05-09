Gavin Lane Dupre passed away on Monday, May 8, 2017, at the age of 12.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May10, 2017, at 2:00 PM.

at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Paul Cemetery. Fr. Travis Abadie will officiate.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 9:00 AM until time of services.

A rosary will be prayed by Katie Richard at 11:00 AM.

Gavin is survived by his parents, Buddy Dupre of Eunice and Nicole Renee St. Amand of Eunice,

two brothers; Gabe Dupre of Eunice and Brody Dupre of Arnaudville, two sisters; Victoria St. Amand of Eunice

and Brooklyn Dupre of Arnaudville, Maternal grandparents; Lionel and Barbara St. Amand of Opelousas,

Paternal grandmother; Sandra Perry of Opelousas and godmother, Brances Guillory of Eunice.

Gavin was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Rodney Dupre Sr. and godfather, Belvin Guillory.

Quirk and Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.