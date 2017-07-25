Georgia Fontenot Ortego passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at the age of 85.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2017, at 11:00 AM at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Pilgrim Rest Cemetery in Eunice.

Pastor Orville Rogers will officiate.

Georgia is survived by four sons, Neil Ortego and wife Rachel of Ville Platte, Glen Ortego and wife Vickie of Auburn, GA, Gary Ortego of Winder, GA, Dana Ortego and wife Suzanne of Branch; eleven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and seven step-great grandchildren.

Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, Hillary Fontenot and Emma Fontenot; her husband, Burton J. Ortego; two brothers, Ferddie Fontenot and Gilbert Fontenot; three sisters, Rose Miley, Joyce West, and Athelina Fontenot; one great grandchild, Burton Lucas Picard.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM at Quirk & Son Funeral Home in Eunice. The funeral home will reopen on Thursday for visitation at 8:00 AM until time of service.

Quirk & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.