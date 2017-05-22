Gilbert "Pud" Andrus
A funeral service for Gilbert"Pud" Andrus, 76, will be held on Monday, May 22, 2017,
at 11:00 AM at Quirk & Son Funeral Home.
Reverends Doug Doyle and Joey Reed will officiate.
Visitation will begin on Sunday at 3:00 PM until Midnight.
Pud is survived by his wife, Anita Bergeaux Andrus; a son Steve Andrus and his wife Kimberly;
daughter, Brittain Mask and husband Mike;
step-daughters, Kami Barnard and her husband Billy and Amanda Bellard;
brothers, Melvin Andrus and his wife Lois and Robert Andrus;
sister, Jackie Aucoin;
grandchildren Chase, Bailey, Hannah-Rose, Heavenly-Faith
, Hunter-Wiley, Harmony-Grace, Melissa, Winter and Kiley ; great grandson, Logan.
Pud was preceded in death by his parents, Cary and Marie Miller Andrus.