Glendon Dale Cormier passed away on Monday, October 2, 2017, at the age of 70.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2017 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

at Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice. Burial will follow at Ashford Cemetery in Basile, La.

Dale is survived by his wife; Linda Cormier of Eunice, two sons; Toby Wayne Cormier and wife

Bridget Landreneau of Pearland, TX, Bud Cornier of Mamou, La., one daughter;

Sarah Lynn Cornier of Mamou, La., one brother; Brent Cormier of Prairieville, La.,

one step-son; Charlie Baggett and wife Tressa of Rome, GA., one step-daughter;

Shonda Nunez and husband Troy of St. Rose, La., six grandchildren and seven step-grandchildren.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Adam Cormier Jr. and Allie Johnston Cormier.

Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice is in charge of the arrangements.