Gloria LaCombe Burge

BASILE~Gloria Burge, a much loved mother, mother in law, grandmother and friend passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Lafayette with loving family by her side. She was 62. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Basile on Saturday, June 24, 2017. Rite of Committal will follow in the St. Augustine Mausoleum with Father David Hebert Celebrant.

Gloria was a 1973 graduate of Basile High School. She enjoyed reading and listening to her Cajun music on KBON, but most of all she loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Gloria's memory will live on in all who loved her, especially her son, Brian Burge and wife, Kelly of Carencro; her daughter, Tracy Labauve and husband, Anthony of Basile; the five joys of her life, her grandchildren, Nickolas and Maison LaBauve, Alyssa, Morgan, and Grant Brimmage; as well as extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Burge ''Dr. Feel Good'' Burge and her parents, Melvin and May LeJeune LaCombe.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Basile, on Friday, June 22nd from 3:00 pm until 10:00 pm and again on Saturday, June 23rd from 8:00 am until time of services. Father David Hebert will recite a Rosary at 6:00 pm Friday.

The family ask in lieu of flowers please donate to the St. Joseph Hospice, 923 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70503, (337)233-1131