Harvey "Popeye" Lee

Harvey "Popeye" James Lee passed away on Saturday March 25, 2017, at the age of 65.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 31, 2017, at 11:00 AM. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church

with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Msg. Robert Romero will officiate.

Visitation will begin on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 1:00 PM and will remain open until time of services on Friday.

A rosary will be prayed on Thursday at 5:30 PM by Deacon Gary Gaudin.

Harvey is survived by his fiancé', Debbie Driskill of Noble, La., two sons, Jimmy Lee and wife Jessica Lee of Eunice

and John Rickson Lee of Eunice, two daughters, Elizabeth Sonnier and husband, Houston of Lake Charles, La

and Victoria Dale Lee of Eunice, sixteen grandchildren and one great grandchildren.

Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, Murphy Lee and Ethel Veillon, one brother, Ricky Lee

and one grandchild, Dylan Trahan.