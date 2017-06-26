Helen M. Wyble

Helen Merza Wyble, 99 years young, a native of Eunice, Louisiana and resident of Abbeville, Louisiana passed away on June 24, 2017.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 30th, at St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Msgr. J. Robert Romero officiating. Burial will follow at St Paul Cemetery Mausoleum, arrangements by Ardoin"s Funeral Home in Eunice. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM at the church prior to mass. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 AM.

Helen was born in Eunice to the former Mayor Stanislaus Wyble and Anastasia Reed Wyble on January 6, 1918. After graduating from Eunice High School in 1934, she attended SLI. Helen was employed by her uncle B. R. "Rodney" Reed, MD as his receptionist and assistant for over 50 years. She lovingly cared for her mother until her death, and took great pleasure in spoiling her many nieces and nephews and their families.

Her devotion to family started close to home with daily visits from Camille Reed and her many neighbors who enjoyed their afternoon gatherings to catch up on all the happenings. In her later years, Helen enjoyed traveling to various countries around the world with her sisters. Her last trip came with a move to Abbeville in 2010, to live with her devoted niece, Joyce ''Doll'' Thibodeaux. Here, she continued to visit with old friends and an abundance of new ones to tell her wonderful stories of her many adventures. She was an avid reader and connoisseur of all things seafood, especially boiled crawfish. The kindness shown to her by all, with gifts of figs, vegetables and wonderful meats and seafood dishes, always put a smile on her face and in everyone's hearts.

Helen Wyble is preceded in death by her six sisters, Winnie Guillet, Lillie Mae Horton, Joyce Thibodeaux, Lucille Wyble, Eunice Henington, Patricia Odom, and her brother Gerald Wyble, Sr. She is also preceded by nephew Donald Guillet, and nieces Mary Horton Vail, Jane Henington, Toni Odom, Claudia Odom Hidalgo.

Helen is survived by family members Judy Guillet Marcantel; Floyd Allen Horton, Jr. and William Wyble Horton; Dr. C B "Benny" Thibodeaux, Tom R. Thibodeaux , and Joyce Claire Thibodeaux; Catherine Wyble Hensgens and Gerald Edmond Wyble, Jr.; Susan Henington Jumonville; Claire Odom Fontenot and Ted CC Odom, Jr.

Pallbearers will be Van Reed, Roger Fontenot, Christian Odom, William Horton, Gerald Wyble, Jr., and Ted Odom.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St Edmund Schools and Bridgeway Hospice.

The family of Helen Wyble wishes to extend our sincere thanks to faithful sitters, Linda Gaspard and Donella Hargrave, who loving cared for her for seven years; Cisco Baca, NP her primary care provider; Acadian Home Health nurses and physical therapists for excellent care and attention; Bridgeway Hospice staff and hospice nurse Holly Best ; George and Lou Veazey and Elaine Mula, Eucharistic ministers, who faithfully brought communion every week. Sincere thanks to all the wonderful family members who spoiled the "Queen", and to the extraordinary neighbors and friends who touched Aunt Helen in so many special ways by filling her life with love.