Helyn Aguillard

February 22, 1920 - November 12, 2017

Helyn (Greene) Aguillard died at the age of 97 at the Fairfield Nursing and Rehabilitation

Center in Fairfield, Texas on November 12, 2017.

Mrs. Harry, as she was belovedly known by friends, was born on February 20, 1920 to Rev. Farley and

Mrs. Victoria Greene in Dry Creek, Louisiana. Her father was a country Baptist preacher throughout Beauregard,

Vernon, Calcasieu, and Allen parishes for over 50 years.

Helyn rode a horse to a one room school house, Shady Grove School near DeRidder until she began high

school at DeRidder High where she graduated in 1936. From there, she went on to Louisiana College in

1936 where she would meet her future husband, Harry Aguillard, who was an all-sports athlete from Basile.

Helyn graduated as Mrs. Harry Aguillard in 1940 with degrees in English, Spanish, and physical education.

Harry graduated in 1939 and taught on the faculty while his new bride, Helyn, finished school there.

She and Harry then moved to Basile where they began and operated a dairy while both also taught school

at Basile High School. Harry milked the cows, and Helyn washed and bottled the milk before they walked to

school together each day where she taught first grade and Harry taught high school mathematics.

Helyn was born into a "pioneer" family and lived through ten decades of American history as a teacher,

farmer, philanthropist, gourmet cook, published author, musician, gardener, mother, wife, grandmother,

but most of all - a believer in Jesus Christ.

In her later life, she moved near her daughter, Kaye Aguillard Wood, and made her home in Fairfield, Texas,

where she has lived continually for over 15 years. She was a member and Sunday School Teacher at

First Baptist Church of Fairfield, Texas.

Helyn Aguillard is survived by her oldest daughter, Brenda Kaye Wood, of Fairfield, Texas, Sharon Ann

Fikes and husband Carroll Fikes of Stephenville, Texas, Harry Kent Aguillard and wife Denise Aguillard of

Eunice, Louisiana, Dr. Joe Aguillard and wife Judy Aguillard of Pineville, Louisiana, eleven grandchildren,

eleven great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Interment will be in the Basile Protestant Cemetery at 2: 00 p.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2017.

Her two sons, Kent and Joe Aguillard, will officiate.

Quirk and Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.