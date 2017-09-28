St. Martinville – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27, 2017, at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church in St. Martinville for Irene Marie Hulin Dugas, 90, who passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2017, at her residence.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Rev. Rusty P. Richard will officiate at the Funeral Mass. Scriptures will be read by Adley Douet and Charlotte Huval. Gift bearers will be Rachel Courville, Eva Mouton and Shawnie Smith.

Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.

Born in St. Martinville to Homer Hulin and Leodo Champagne Hulin, Irene was a devout Catholic and lifelong parishioner of St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church. She touched many lives through her devotion to her family and her caring generosity towards other people.

Irene was one of the founders of St. Martin Association for Retarded Citizens (SMARC) where her brother, Darrel, was one of the first clients.

Irene was a devoted wife, daughter, sister, and a compassionate woman who showed kindness towards anyone she would meet.

She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Gloria Dugas Robichaux and Linda Dugas Bihm; niece, Peggy Robichaux Malbrough; nephews, Dr. Wayne Robichaux and Randy Robichaux; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jay” Wesley Dugas; her parents; and her brother, Darrel James Hulin.

Pallbearers will be Dr. Wayne Robichaux, Randy Robichaux, Harry Hulin, Harris Hulin, CJ Hulin and Kent Huval.

Honorary pallbearer will be Harold Champagne.

The family would like to give special thanks to Gale Saintes, Rachel Courville, Eva Mouton, Shawnie Smith, Patsy Poirier and Lou Ann Maturin for the love and care given during Irene’s time in need.

Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville, 112 New Market St., (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.

To view on-line obituary, sign guestbook and view video tribute, go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.