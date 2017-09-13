EUNICE~A wonderful mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Jackie Clark will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Jackie died on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at Oak Lane Wellness and Rehab Center in Eunice. She was 80. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Friday, September 15, 2017 at Ardoin’s Funeral Chapel in Eunice. Burial will follow in the St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon David Guillory officiating.

Jackie worked at Jantzen for twenty years and many years at Salvador’s Jewelers. She loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and camping. Spending time with her family and friends brought a great deal of joy to her life. She is survived by her four children, Mike Clark and his wife, Gail of L’anse Meg, Paul Clark of Eunice, Pam Fontenot and her husband, Steve of Ville Platte and Lanette “Willie” Clark of Tulsa, OK.; a sister, Katie Lemoine of Effie; seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Clark; grandson, David Clark; parents, L.W. and Della Atwood Lawrence; brother, C.W. Lawrence and sister, Bobbie Goudeau.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Eunice on Thursday, September 14th from 2:00 pm until 10:00 pm and again on Friday, September 15th from 7:00 am until time of services. Deacon David Guillory will recite a Rosary at 6:00 pm on Thursday.

Family and friends may view this obituary and sign the guestbook at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com

Ardoin’s Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 W. Laurel Ave. (337)457-3371 is in charge of arrangements.