James Ervin “Gene” Duplechin passed away on Friday, September 15, 2017, at the age of 80.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 18, 2017, at 1:30 PM. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with entombment to follow at St. Paul Mausoleum. Msg. Robert Romero will officiate.

At the request of the family visitation will begin on Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM. and will reopen on Monday at 8:00 AM until time of services.

Gene is survived by his wife; Pricilla M. Duplechin, his daughter, Lisa D. Christ and husband, Roderick of Eunice; two sons, Chris Duplechin and fiance Debbie Stanford of Eunice and Paul Duplechin and wife Dr. Rochelle of Lafayette, La., one step-daughter; Tonya Danos and husband Gerard of Lafayette, La., two step-sons; Dusty Cormier and April of Lafayette and Brandon Fontenot Nicole of Houston, Tx., one sister; Pat Richard of Eunice, sixteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Launey Duplechin and Agnes Manuel Duplechin, one brother; Ronald Duplechin, his first wife, Vernell F. Duplechin.

Gene was a retired business owner of D&R Welding and Steel Supply. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Gene loved to dance. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps.