James Teddy Daigle passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at the age of 70.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at 2:00 PM. at

Quirk and Son Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Deacon David Guillory will officiate.

At the request of the family visitation will begin on Wednesday,

September 20, 2017 at 8:00 AM until time of services.

Teddy is survived by one son; Chad Singmaster of Eunice, one daughter; Jessica Landry of Mandiville,

one step-daugter Kristie Lasage and Billy of Eunice; one brother; Roger Daigle of Eunice,

three sisters; Judy Huval of Eunice, Roberta Fontenot of Opelousas, Betty Purcell of Metairie,

seven grandchildren; Emaly Davis, Kyla Davis, Kenzie Landry, Jett Landry, Pike Landry, Chelsea Buxton,

Joseph Buxton and two great grandchildren; Clayton Johnson, Jr. and Joshua Buxton.

Teddy was preceded in death by his parents; Jack Daigle and Ura Bergeron Touchette, his wife;

Jeannie Guillory Daigle, one brother; Nickie Daigle.

Quirk and Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.