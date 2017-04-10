Janell Comeaux Reed passed away on Sunday, April 09, 2017, at the age of 57.

A graveside service will be scheduled at an undetermined date.

Janell is survived by her mother Jeanette B. Fontenot and stepfather, Don of Houma, La.,

her husband, Ervin Reed of Basile, one daughter, Tiffany Eschete and husband Billy of Montegut, La.,

two sons; Simon Reed of Basile and Taylor Reed of Basile, two stepsons; Michael Reed of Lafayette

and Jaime Reed of MO, one step daughter; Crystal Echols of Basile, two brothers; Pat Comeaux of Basile

and Wilfred Comeaux of Basile, two sisters; Becky Miller of Iota and Michelle Jenkins of Basile.

Janell was preceded in death by her father, Willie Ray Comeaux and two brothers; Russell and Mark Comeaux.