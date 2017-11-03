Jennifer "Jenny" Ann Reed

MAMOU-Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 6, 2017 at the Ardoin Funeral Home Chapel in Mamou, for Jennifer Reed. Mrs. Reed passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2017. Interment will follow in the Platin Cemetery.

Jenny was a Boat Captain for years. She was a person that when you met her you had a friend for life. Jenny, brought much joy into the lives of everyone she knew. Her beautiful smile would light up the room. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

Her memories will live through her family. She will be greatly missed by those that loved her including her husband of 30 years, Kenneth Reed of Mamou; one daughter, Liz Granger and two grandchildren, Maria Marcantel and husband, Lucas Johnson and Meggie Granger all of Mamou; two sisters, Rebel Manuel and husband JC of Duralde and Sandra Chapman and husband L J of Belaire Cove numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She now rests in Heaven with her parents, Gilbert Mayeaux and Pearl Fontenot and a brother, Robley Mayeaux. They await her with open arms and joyous hearts.

At the request of the family, visitation will begin at Ardoin's Funeral Home of Mamou on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, November 6, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. until time of service. Services will be held on Monday @ 2:00 p.m.

Family and friends may view the online obituary and/or leave words of comfort for the family at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com.

Ardoin's Funeral Home in Mamou is in charge of arrangements.