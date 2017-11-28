EUNICE~It is with great sadness that the family of Jesse J. LeJeune announces his passing on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette at the age of 82. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10:30 am on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Eunice. Burial will follow in the St. Paul Cemetery with Father Wayne Duet Celebrant.

Jesse was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. He was also an accomplished and awarded violin maker, and enjoyed fishing and making jewelry, especially rosaries. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him, including his wife of 16 years, Theresa L. LeJeune of Eunice; sons, John B. LeJeune and wife, Lori of Waco, TX and David J. LeJeune and wife, Cindy Lavergne of Eunice; daughters, Adele LeJeune Fuselier and husband, Don of Eunice, Renee' Miltner of Iowa, and Michelle Ardoin of Eunice; step-sons, Dolan LaFleur and wife, Rhonda, and James "Jimbo" LaFleur, all of Eunice; step-daughters, Patricia LaFleur Vizena and husband, Eric of Eunice and Cathy LaFleur Savant and husband, Mitch of Magnolia, TX; sister, Essie Richard Fruge and husband, Leighton of Eunice; numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great grandchildren, step great grandchildren, and extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Courville LeJeune; parents, Orelice and Adelaide Guillory LeJeune; brothers, Sydney Richard, Burley Richard, Placide Richard, and Enos Richard, Jr.; sisters, Delia Richard Fruge and Hattie Richard Andrepont; and step-son, Richard LaFleur.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Tuesday, November 28th from 10:00 am until 11:00 pm, and again on Wednesday, November 29th from 7:00 am until time of services. Deacon Gary Gaudin will recite a rosary at 6:00 pm Tuesday.

