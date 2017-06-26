Jimmie Dolan Pelloquin

BASILE~Our hearts are filled with sorrow as we announce the passing of Jimmie D. Pelloquin in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 80. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11:00 am on Monday, June 26, 2017 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Basile. Entombment will follow in the St. Augustine Mausoleum with Father David Hebert Celebrant.

Jimmie a entrepreneur, farmer, shoe salesman, insurance agent, real estate agent and wheels and deals auto. He was great fisherman and hunter but loved fishing the most. He used to make beer, wine and whiskey. Jimmie known to many as #pawpaw, #jamesd, #daddy, #dad, #husband, #fatherinlaw, #friend, #unclejimmie, #pelloquininsurance, #jimmie, #roadhandler-sneakysnake, #bassmaster, #redfishwrangler, #thejokester, #thestoryteller, #thecartoonman and #theunluckfisherman.

Jimmie greatest joys in his life was his family, his loving wife of 61 years, Barbara H. Pelloquin of Basile; a loving dad to four children, Belinda P. Aguillard and husband, Gordon, Kirk Pelloquin and wife, Sue and Brent Pelloquin all of Basile and Mark Pelloquin and wife, Amy of Fort Collins, CO; a wonderful brother to Jane P. Fruge and husband, James Rapheal of Woodlands, TX; an awesome Pawpaw Jimmie to fifteen grandchildren, Shawn Aguillard, Blake Aguillard, Dane Aguillard and Amy Rae Willard, Monica Langley, Dustin Pelloquin, Kerrie Pelloquin, Trenton Pelloquin, Lindsey Garrison, Derek Pelloquin, Brittney Pelloquin, Megan Spencer, Regan, Dru and Taksin Pelloquin; his twenty two great grandchildren, Breanna, Caden, Lyla, Lily, Jemma, Jett, Niko, Brenan, Hunter, Ethan, Jeslyn, Easton, Rhett, Brayden, Haven, Arden, Luke, Taylor, Marie, Emma, Kinley and Cohen; as well as extended family and friends. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Lillie Mae Young Pelloquin; infant son, Emmanuel Pelloquin.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Basile on Sunday, June 25th from 1:00 pm until 10:00 pm and again on Monday, June 26th from 5:00 am until time of services. Father David Hebert will recite a Rosary at 6:00 pm on Sunday.