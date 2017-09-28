Arnaudville – Joanne Kidder, 69, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2017, at J. Michael Morrow Memorial Nursing Home.

Ms. Kidder was a parishioner at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville, where she was a member of the Ladies Altar Society. She took great pride in her job working as a bank teller, for 23 years, at Washington State Bank. During her free time, Joanne enjoyed spending time with her family, especially being a great nanny, and she had a great passion for taking care of animals. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her brother, Howard Kidder and wife Priscilla Miller Kidder of Breaux Bridge; her sisters, Bea Boudreaux of Gonzales, Rose Adams of Abbeville and Eula Chautin and husband Douglas of Arnaudville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Maydelle Stelly Kidder; a brother, Adley Kidder; and brothers-in-law, Harry Boudreaux and E.J. Adams.

