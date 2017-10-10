Funeral Services will be held for Joey Dean Fox, 59, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, at 2 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home-Crowley Chapel with Rev. Roger Mire officiating. Visitation will begin in the Duhon Funeral Home-Crowley Chapel on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:30 p.m., and will resume on Wednesday at 8 a.m. until just prior to the service time. Interment will be at a later date. Mr. Fox passed away on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

Mr. Fox is survived by his daughters, Heather Lynn Romero and her fiance’ Shannon Desormeaux of Rayne and Elise Marie Hanks and her husband Tyler of Rayne; grandsons, Schoen and Trevor Desormeaux; granddogs, Zoey and Gwyn; sisters, Sue Ann Hollie and her husband T.J. of Iota, Jacqueline Simon of Amite and Tanya Cormier Lewis and her husband Mike of Simpson; brothers, Mark Simon of Crowley and Herbert Fox Jr. of Crowley; goddaughter, Brandi Fox; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Fox’s family would like to express heartfelt thanks and sincere appreciation to the doctors, nurses and all other staff of St. Joseph Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Mr. Fox and his family during this difficult time.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Fox, Sr. and Esther Lou Abshire; maternal, grandparents, Ellis and Gladys Abshire; paternal grandparents, Harve Fox and Sarah Brandenburg Fox, and his godmother, Adeline “Nema” Trautman.

