John "J.L." Lucas Brignac

VILLE PLATTE-It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of John Lucas ''J.L.'' Brignac, 76, announces his passing on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 10, 2017. Father Tom Voorhies will officiate services. Mr. J.L. will be laid to rest at Belaire Cove Cemetery.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Ville Platte on Thursday, March 9, 2017 from 1:00 PM-8:00 PM. It will reopen on Friday, March 10, 2017 from 8:00 AM until time of service. A rosary will be led by Father Richard Vidrine in Mr. J.L.'s honor at 6:00 PM on Thursday at Ardoin's Funeral Home.

Mr. J.L. was employed as Chief Deputy at the Clerk of Courts office for over 31 years. He honorably served in the US Navy for 4 years. Mr. J.L. loved gardening, cooking and canning. He loved having ''supper club'' with friends and family, and he served as a member of That Man Is You prayer group. Mr. J.L. was very fond of his dog, Oscar. Above all, he was the most loving brother, uncle, and friend. He had a special place in everyone's heart.

His memories will live on through his family. Mr. J.L. is survived by his brothers, Billy Brignac and wife Janice and Brent ''Zig'' Brignac and wife Mitzi, sisters, Janice Soileau and husband Gene and Claire Horton and husband Ken, nephews, Trent Brignac and wife Julie, Ryan Brignac and wife Christi and Marty Soileau; and nieces Karen Lafleur and husband Kevin and Maria Darbonne and husband Shane, and 13 Great-Nephews and Nieces.

He now rests with his parents Lucas & Hazel Brignac.

Pallbearers for the service are Trent, Cole, and Ryan Brignac, Marty Soileau, Kevin Lafleur and Shane Darbonne.

Family and friends may view the online obituary and/or leave condolences for the family at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com.

Ardoin's Funeral Home in Ville Platte is in charge of arrangements.