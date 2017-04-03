John Wayne Hoffer passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at the age of 57.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 3, 2017, at 4:00 PM at Quirk & Son Funeral Home

in Eunice. Brother David will officiate.

Inurnment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Eunice.

He is survived by his mother, Connie Lejeune of Eunice; his wife, Barbara Stebbins Hoffer of Eunice;

one step-son, Charles Butcher of Eunice; three step-daughters, Christine "Tina" Gotreaux of Eunice,

Lois Johnson of Eunice, and Charlene Miller of Eunice; nine step-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his father, Fred Hoffer; one brother, Royston Clavier.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held on Monday, April 3, 2017, from 1:00 PM to 10:00 PM at

Quirk & Son Funeral Home.

Quirk & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements