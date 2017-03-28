Joseph Delton "Gab" Richard

CARENCRO ~ Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 1, 2017 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Lawrence Catholic Church for Joseph Delton Richard, age 77, who passed away Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 9:05 a.m. at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Eunice.

Mr. Richard was a native of Richard and lived most of his life in Eunice.

Survivors include one son, Ronald Richard of Eunice; two daughters, Vicky Richard of Eunice, Cynthia Vincent of Ville Platte; ten grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren; and one sister, Lila Mae Lejeune of Welsh.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Picard Richard; his parents, Angelas Richard and the former Lucille Doucet; four brothers, Felix Richard, Irvin Richard, Rodney Richard, Rufus Richard; two sisters, Vergie Lejeune, Lillian Matte; and three grandchildren, Christy Vincent, Chad Vincent and Amy Vincent.

