Joseph Elton Thibodeaux passed away on Friday, October 13, 2017, at the age of 89.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at 1:30 PM. at

St. Anthony's Catholic Church A burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

Fr. Mathew Hebert will officiate.

At the request of the family visitation will begin on Monday, October 16, 2017 at 3:00 PM

until 9:00 PM at Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice and will reopen on Tuesday at 8:00

AM until time of services at 1:30PM. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 PM on Monday

October 16, 2017 by Deacon Chuck Ortego.

Elton is survived by his wife; Dorothy Pearl Thibodeaux of Eunice, three sons; Eugene Thibodeaux of Eunice,

Donald R. Thibodeaux and Darlene of Mamou, Larry Dale Thibodeaux of Eunice, one daughter;

Brenda T. Lenkowski and Frank of Iowa, fourteen grandchildren, thirty nine great grandchildren.

Elton was preceded in death by his parents; Oscar Thibodeaux and Corinne Guidry Thibodeaux,

seven brothers; Elzia Thibodeaux, Vorice Thibodeaux, Effrey Thibodeaux, Clinton Thibodeaux,

Nolton Thibodeaux, JB Thibodeaux, Newman Thibodeaux, two sisters; Ella Mae Fontenot and

Joyce Thibodeaux, one son; Allen Roy Thibodeaux, one grandson; Stacey Thibodeaux.

Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice is in charge of the arrangements.