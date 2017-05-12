Joseph Junious Belton, Jr., passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2017, at the age of 62.

He is survived by one son, Matthew Belton of Bossier City; two daughters, Liza Belton of Sulphur

and Maria Belton Joyce and husband Clifford of Benton; three brothers, Oscar Belton and wife Carol of

Opelousas, Phillip Belton of Basile, and James Belton of Eunice; two sisters, Sherry Belton of Basile and

Laura Belton of Basile; seven grandchildren.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Belton, Sr. and Hazel Caeser Belton; two sisters, Shirley

Mason and Eva Marie Botley; one brother, Judice Belton.

Funeral Services pending.

Quirk & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements