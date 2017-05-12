Joseph Junious Belton Jr.
Joseph Junious Belton, Jr., passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2017, at the age of 62.
He is survived by one son, Matthew Belton of Bossier City; two daughters, Liza Belton of Sulphur
and Maria Belton Joyce and husband Clifford of Benton; three brothers, Oscar Belton and wife Carol of
Opelousas, Phillip Belton of Basile, and James Belton of Eunice; two sisters, Sherry Belton of Basile and
Laura Belton of Basile; seven grandchildren.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Belton, Sr. and Hazel Caeser Belton; two sisters, Shirley
Mason and Eva Marie Botley; one brother, Judice Belton.
Funeral Services pending.
Quirk & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements