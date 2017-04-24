Joseph Martin

EUNICE-It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Joseph M. Martin, Sr. announces his passing on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at the Carpenter House in Lafayette at the age of 61. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Eunice. Entombment will follow in the St. Paul Mausoleum with Father Abadie Celebrant.

Joseph spent 25 years working in the oilfield as a motorman. He enjoyed drinking coffee, his cigarettes, and French music. Above all, he loved playing with his grandchildren and cooking with his kids. A loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, Joseph will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him, especially his wife of forty one years, Judy Guidry Martin of Eunice; son, Joseph M. Martin, Jr. and wife Felecia of Eunice and their children, Shawn, Seth, and Shay Martin; daughter, Tasha Fontenot and husband, Steven C. of Eunice and their children, Steven ''Bubba'', Andrew, and Jacob Fontenot; daughter, Brandie Martin Aucoin and husband, Shaun of Eunice and their son, Mason Aucoin; brothers, John Allen, Elger ''Sunny Boy'', and Raymond Martin, all of Port Barre, and Robert Martin of Opelousas; sister, Jeanette Kidder of Port Barre; seven grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces; as well as extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alger and Sylvia Martin; sister, Geraldine Stelly; and father in law, Louis Guidry.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Monday, April 24th from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm, and again on Tuesday, April 25th from 8:00 am until time of services. Deacon Gary Gaudin will recite a Rosary at 6:00 pm Monday.

Ardoin's Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 W. Laurel Ave., (337)457.3371 is in charge of arrangements.