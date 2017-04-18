Joseph Tanis Miller passed away on Monday April 17, 2017, at the age of 77.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 21, 2017, at 11:00 AM. at St. Edward's Catholic Church

with burial to follow at St. Edwards Cemetery. Fr. Austin Leger will officiate.

Visitation will begin on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM.

A rosary will be prayed on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 7:00 PM by Deacon Gary.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Betty Sonnier Miller, two brothers; Chester Miller of Richard and

Parifck Miller of Caryliss, two sisters; Lita Sattler of Eunice and Mary Andrepont of Eunice,

one brother in law; Herman Mire of Eunice and three grand children; John Hull of Eunice,

Patricia Hull of Eunice and Jeffery Hull of Mobile Al.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Yeve Miller and Therse Leger Miller, one son;

Lee Loyd Hull, two brothers; Tom Miller and Allen Miller and one sister; Madeline Mire.